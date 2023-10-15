Tema New Town sex workers accuse police of illegal arrests, extortion

General News of Sunday, 15 October 2023

The Tema New Town Sex Workers Association has alleged illegal arrests and extortion involving some police officers.



While acknowledging the police as regular customers, the association claims that the treatment they are receiving from some law enforcement officers is far from appropriate, according to Nyankonton Mu Nsem's report on Oyerepa TV.



One of the sex workers, speaking on behalf of the group, expressed her frustration, stating, "It is my vagina, and I am using it myself. The disgrace has to do with me, I am the one disgracing myself, and even the heavens know that it is me disgracing myself.



"What is illegal? What about armed robbers? What about that one? It is too much; it has become ongoing. I have a son to support, and he is now going to Senior High School (SHS)."



The queen mother of the association, who remained anonymous while addressing the matter during a press conference, made further allegations, saying, "Since last year when they began arresting them, there have been no police officers coming here.



“It was surprising to see them here yesterday, especially considering that the same police officers are our customers, having sex with our members. Even the Navy, police, and prominent individuals visit our area, and then later the police return to arrest them."



The report added that the sex workers further called on the police administration to desist from such acts.







