Tema NPP Executives hail Akufo-Addo over Titus Glover’s appointment as VALCO MD

General News of Saturday, 4 March 2023

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

Executives of the governing New Patriotic Party in Tema, have heaped praises on president Nana Akufo-Addo, after appointing Titus Glover to head the Volta Aluminium Company (VALCO).



At a press conference held in Tema, the executives, led by Nene Agbadiagba Ofoe-TeyeChu lV, the Constituency Chairman for Tema East, thanked the president profusely for making Tema proud and giving their party branch there a representation in government.



“Our gratitude to the president is profound and in order because by this appointment, the NPP in Tema as a whole has had its sense of belonging to the larger mother party affirmed, and profoundly so,” Nene Ofoe TeyeChu-Agbadiagba said.



According to him, the appointment, “also assuages the frustration of many in Tema who yearned to see Titus Glover play a role in the current government because of his vast experience and dedication.”



President Akufo-Addo this week appointed Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover as the Deputy Managing Director of the Volta Aluminum Company Limited (VALCO).



The appointment was contained in a letter dated 2 March 2023.



Addressed to the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, and signed by the secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, the letter stated that “the President has nominated Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover for appointment as Managing Director of Volta Aluminium Company Limited”.



“Kindly take the necessary steps to regularise the said appointment in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992) and the constitution of the company.”



According to Nene Ofoe-Teye, this appointment drafts back one of the best human resources the NPP has into the current governance effort.



“For a long time, many of us were unhappy that this brilliant son of Tema was on reserve. President Akufo-Addo however has proven to be a good coach because he has brought him in to contribute his quota at a time he is really needed most,” Nene Ofoe-Teye said.



Born on 28 August 1966, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover is an experienced politician well-known across the country.



He was the New Patriotic Party (NPP) member of Parliament for the Tema East constituency and he served as deputy minister for transport during the first term of Akufo-Addo's administration.



He also contested for the position of national organizer of the NPP during the 2022 national executives elections but lost narrowly to Henry Nana Boakye, who was then the national youth organizer of the NPP.



Hon. Titus-Glover holds a master’s degree from Warwick University, Coventry in the United Kingdom. He also has a certificate of higher education from Ruskin College, Oxford, and a certificate in labour studies from the University of Cape Coast. He is liked by many because of hi wonderful human relations.