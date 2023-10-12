Tema Motorway: How on earth can you patch a concrete road with asphalt – Prophet Oduro slams road ministry

General News of Thursday, 12 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The founder and leader of the Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro, has slammed the Ministry of Roads and Highways over the refurbishment of the Tema Motorway.



Speaking to his congregation in a viral video sighted by GhanaWeb, Prophet Oduro was shocked at the decision of the ministry to repair the Tema Motorway, which is a concrete road, with asphalt.



He indicated that the decision showed gross incompetence on the side of the ministry, because it is commonly known that only materials used in the construction of roads can be used to repair them.



“… I spoke about the Tema Motorway last week and I’m going to do it again. Can you patch a concrete road with asphalt? Even if you are stupid, can’t you use the same material that was used for the construction of the road must be used to patch it?



“You have a whole institution for roads and highways. Where are the engineers? …. Concrete roads have expiry dates. When the expiry dates are due you need to strip the surface and do an overlay on it again,” he said.



The pastor accused government officials of being only interested in living lavishly.



“They only know how to bus houses for girls and boast because they have become successful because of cheap money,” he said.



Watch Prophet Oduro’s remarks in the video below:











BAI/OGB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.