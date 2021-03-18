Tema Metropolitan Assembly presents 200 desks to schools

General News of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: GNA

The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) has presented 200 dual desks to the Tema Metro Education Directorate for two basic schools to help bridge the furniture deficit.



Mr Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, who presented the desks, noted that the Assembly received data on the furniture needs of all public basic schools from Kindergarten to Junior High and observed the deficit.



Mr Anang-La said the desks issue came up strongly during his tour of schools on ‘My first day at school.’



This, he said, necessitated an immediate intervention, adding that the 200 was the first consignment and the remaining needy schools would soon receive their share.



Mrs Bernice Ofori, Tema Metropolitan Education Director, said the desks would be used to bridge the furniture gap at the Manhean Presby Primary A and B, which were the only schools in the Metro running a shift education system.



She said the other schools required such desks to help them comply with the COVID-19 social distancing protocol.