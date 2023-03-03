Tema Metro GES honours 28 hardworking teachers

Regional News of Friday, 3 March 2023

The Tema Metropolitan Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has awarded 28 hardworking teachers for their dedication and performance in teaching.



Each award winner received a television set, citation, and certificate.



This year’s ceremony, which was held on the theme “The transformation agenda of education begins with the teacher,” captured diligent teachers from 2018 to 2022.



Enoch Teye Mensah, Greater Accra Regional representative on the Council of State who chaired the programme said Tema had been a citadel of education with good teachers who helped students excel in their academics.



He mentioned that during their days in schools in Tema, the students excelled academically to the extent that the Education Service visited the region to organise unannounced exams to confirm the grades of the students.



E. T. Mensah said with the support of diligent teachers and parental control, the Tema students passed every unannounced quiz with distinction.



He said discipline was at its peak, in those days recalcitrant, and truant students were corporally punished to deter others from adopting unacceptable behaviours and lauded teachers for their work in the life of students.



Bernice Ofori, Tema Metro Education Director said teachers made a significant impact on the life of students as they were the ones that inspired, challenged, and guided them to come out with their best.



She added that teachers do not only teach their students academic subjects but also instil moral values in them.



She said some values included compassion, respect, perseverance, and many other contributions to the personal development of the students since most of their time was spent in school.



Bernice Ofori also mentioned some challenges teachers go through to manage a diverse student body, navigate challenges in technology, and pedagogy, and adapt to new curricula.



She stressed that teachers needed access to resources, technology, and support from the communities to overcome these challenges they encounter.



Yohane Armah Ashitey, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive said that the teacher was key to educational transformation in the country.



He said the TMA was taking steps to improve educational infrastructure throughout the Metropolis.



He commended the students for their cultural display and stated that steps were underway to organize an inter-school cultural display competition in the metropolis.