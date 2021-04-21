Tema-Meridian Rotary Club donates to Ashaiman PWD

General News of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: GNA

The Rotary Club of Tema Meridian, supported by the Rotary Club of Noble Park Dingley-Australia, has donated sewing machines to Persons With Disability (PWD) within the Ashaiman Municipality.



Mr Philip Gebu, the President of the Rotary Club, said the Association had earlier this year appealed to the club for support, to which the board and members of the club agreed.



Mr Eric Gregory Kwatia, the Chairman of the Finance and Accounts Committee at the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly, who received the machines on behalf of the PWDs, promised to ensure that members get the needed sewing contracts to enable them to get a sustained source of livelihood.



He noted that with the sewing machines, members of the Association needed to add some entrepreneurial, marketing and digital skills to the trade.



Mr Kwatia said, "the assembly will facilitate some of these things to equip the PWDs with skills that will make them very competitive in the world we find ourselves."



Mr Ocloo Alex Kodzo, a member of the Association, believed that when they were given the opportunity, they would make something meaningful out of their lives as it was not their will to see their colleagues by the roadside begging for money.



The Rotary Club of Tema-Meridian was chartered by the Rotary Club of Tema on December 1, 2001, at a Charter Ball.



The club has undertaken many projects in Ghana and beyond since its formation by using its passion, energy, and intelligence to take action on sustainable projects from literacy and peace to water and health.