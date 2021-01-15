Regional News of Friday, 15 January 2021

Source: GNA

Tema Manhean presents mixed reactions to reopening of school

Schools to be reopened on January 15

The nationwide reopening of schools has attracted some divergent views by parents, children and school authorities.



Whilst many schools have put in adequate efforts to welcome their students, some members of Tema Newtown have some mixed feelings about the impact of the exercise on their livelihood.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Wednesday, the Headmaster of Calvary Mission Preparatory School, Mr. Prince Nortey, said the school was ready to receive pupils as it had benefitted from the government of Ghana’s disinfection exercise and had also put in measures for a smooth reopening.



To prevent the spread of the Coronavirus disease, Mr. Nortey added that the school had procured many ‘Veronica Buckets’ to ensure frequent hand washing, having also made provision for the regular supply of water.



In ensuring that students wore their facemasks before entering the school, Mr. Nortey observed that there was the need for parents to equip their wards with some basic inputs that would help them observe the Covid-19 protocols whilst in school.



These efforts by some schools to welcome the students back, notwithstanding, some parents feel they are not prepared to take their children back to school immediately as the notice period was short and they were not in a position to pay for their fees.



One of the parents GNA spoke to, Madam Janet Kugbegah, in her frustration, said, “I am not prepared financially to take the children back to school, because of the financial effects of Covid-19 on my household.



“I have to pay school fees, buy books and also sew new uniforms for my children but there is no money to take care of that, so I will let them wait for some time before joining their colleagues, she said.”



Other parents added that they expected the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) to have a meeting so as to know measures the individual schools had put in place before school reopens to be sure their wards would be safe in school.



However, most students the GNA spoke to in the Manhean community were happy for the opportunity to return to school.



A Class Six pupil of Adjetey Ansah JHS, Master Eric Amoah, said, “I’ve missed school for quite some time, I’ve missed being in the classroom, and it’s refreshing going back to school.



“Our parents should not worry because all that matters is being cautious when we go back to school. The social distancing protocols must be observed and the students have to use nose masks and sanitisers in order not to contract the disease,” Master Amoah said.