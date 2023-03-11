Tema MCE urges calm over Ashaiman shooting

General News of Saturday, 11 March 2023

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

The Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Yohane Amarh Ashitey, is urging for calm over last week’s disturbances in the Ashaiman Municipality.



In an interview with journalists in Accra, Hon. Ashitey said the dastardly killing of the young soldier was bad and unacceptable but it does not justify hasty responses that potentiate an escalation of the problem.



“The loss of our brother, Sheriff Imoro, was gruesome, dastardly and totally reprehensible in a civilized country like Ghana. However, it does not warrant unnecessary hasty kneejerk actions that rather have the potential of escalating tensions,” Hon. Amarh Ashitey said.



He urged for calm and, “an allowance for the law enforcement agencies to do their job as prescribed by law.”



The call comes in the aftermath of the burial of Private Imoro Sherrif, a trumpeter of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) Band at the 3 Garrison in Sunyani, at the Military Cemetry at Burma Camp in Accra.



It also comes in the wake of demands by members of his community, including the MP of his constituency, for compensation over brutalities that some constituents in Ashaiman were subjected to by some soldiers who had gone there to revenge the murder.



“It is sad that the demand for compensation for victims of the military brutalities came at a time that our brother’s remains was even yet to be buried. In our culture, this is not how you go about things.



First, you rehabilitate the memory of the dead and give them befitting burial before you turn your attention to addressing other issues, not the other way round,” the MCE said.



Private Imoro Sheriff was stabbed to death on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Taifa, a suburb of Ashaiman.



according to reports, the murder had been perpetrated by a commercial motor rider and accomplices that he had recruited to attack the Private after the soldier had made an unannounced visit to his girlfriend’s house and saw her with the motor rider.



It is not clear exactly how the murder happened but according to narrations, the soldier had been stabbed somewhere but had managed to walk to the location where he died after bandaging the wound.



He is said to have knocked on the door of some residents for help but no one had helped him apparently out of fear that he was an armed robber.



in reaction to the murder, some of the Private’s colleagues had stormed Ashaiman and rounded up people randomly and brutalized them.



The Ashaiman Municipal is an in-lock enclave within the Tema Metropolis which covers an area of about 396km2 with Tema as its capital and lies within the coastal savannah zone.



Leading the people to demand compensation over the military brutality is the MP for Ashaiman, Ernest Norgbe.



“As the MCE for Tema, I beg to disagree with what the MP has done. What we need are calm heads so that the Police can do their investigations, not this belligerent posture and kneejerk demand for compensation when we have not even gotten to the bottom of the issue.



“The Military’s reaction was wrong and all well meaning Ghanaians have condemned it; now we need to get things calmed down so that the law enforcement agencies can do their work,” Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, who is admired by many said.