Tema MCE sends Eid felicitations to Muslims

Monday, 24 April 2023

The Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Yohane Amarh Ashitey, has sent out warm felicitations to the Islamic community in Ghana on the occasion of the annual Eid.



In a message, the Tema Mayor, congratulated all Muslims for the successful completion of the month-long fast that precedes the Eid-Ul Fitr, thanking them for going through the rigours of self-denial and praying for the country as they did so.



“May the Almighty Allah bless your sacrifice and crown your fast with answers to all your heart-felt prayers which you offered for both yourselves and family, and for the country as well,” Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey wrote.



Hon. Amarh Ashitey added that, “may the favourable responses of the creator of the universe to your requests and supplications come quickly.”



This year’s Eid-ul Fitr fell on Friday, 21st of April 2023. However, the exact date is subject to the sighting of the moon of Shawwal, 1444, the 10th month of the Islamic Calendar.



The Eid is a religious festival for all Muslims around the world. Eid-ul Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. It is Allah's reward to believers who fasted during the holy month of Ramadan.



This is also believers thanking Allah for giving them the chance and the strength to carry out His commands during the blessed month of Ramadan. Traditionally, Eid- ul Fitr is celebrated for three days in almost all Muslim countries.



Both Eid-ul Fitr and Eid Al-Adha have great significance in Islam as the same is evidenced in the Hadith.



In Ghana, as is custom, the generality of the Muslim community fasted and travailed for the month in keeping with the command to fast.



Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey specially thanked the Islamic community in Tema, for fasting through the holy month and praying for the general wellbeing of the harbour city.



“However, my most special felicitations go to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharubutu, for his continued leadership of the Islamic community with an air of peace and brotherliness that makes peaceful co-existence with other religions in the country an envy for the rest of Africa.



I pray for God’s continued grace and mercy on his Eminence as he continues to father Ghana for the benefit of all Ghanaians, the national chief imam is now 104 years and I wish him happy birthday, I wish Muslims, Christians, traditionalists and other religious men of God all the best. I would urge them to continue to develop the habit of doing good and gain favour in the eyes of Allah.” Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey wrote.