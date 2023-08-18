Tema MCE congratulates President Akufo-Addo on African Bar Association Award

General News of Friday, 18 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Yohane Amarh Ashitey, has celebrated President Akufo-Addo following the conferment of the Medal of Merit in Leadership Award on him (president) in faraway South Africa.



In a statement, after successfully filing his nomination for the ruling New Patriotic Party’s Parliamentary ticket for Tema East, Hon. Amarh Ashitey said the conferment is a testament to the fact that President Akufo-Addo has been an outstanding leader among his peers in Africa.



“The prophet is not appreciated in his own home-town indeed; that is why even though in Ghana, many, especially in opposition parties, try to belittle President Akufo-Addo, he gets recognition for his outstanding leadership elsewhere,” Yohane Amarh Ashitey wrote.



On Monday, August 7th, 2023, African Bar Association (ABA) conferred a Medal of Merit in Leadership Award on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



A citation accompanying the award described the President as “a pan Africanist, anti-corruption crusader, a rare democratic leader in the field of good governance, a true African Statesman whose legacies present African leaders must emulate, and we are minded to say will stand the test of time”.



The President ABA, Hannibal Egbe Uwaifo, conferred the honour on President Akufo-Addo at the 2023 Annual Conference of the African Bar Association in Pretoria, South Africa.



“The citation is coming at a time when the opposition NDC is again accusing president Akufo-Addo of corruption over the Cecilia Dapaah issue,” the Tema MCE pointed out.



“But what is instructive is that, the ABA is an independent, non-affiliated entity that conferred those honours objectively,” Yohane Amarh Ashitey wrote.

According to him, this conferment cements president Akufo-Addo’s place in the history of governance in Ghana as one of the most illustrious leaders that the country has ever had.



“History and posterity will certainly judge President Akufo-Addo kindly,” the hardworking Tema MCE wrote.



Meanwhile, Hon Yohane Amarh Ashitey took the opportunity to thank the throng of fans, supporters and loved ones who turned up to escort him to the NPP’s party office in Tema New Town to file his nomination for the party’s 2024 parliamentary ticket for Tema East.



The throng included fisherfolk, head-porters (kayayei), truck pushers, teachers, students, taxi and trotro drivers, Assembly Members, Women groups and Party Executives including Nene Ofoe Teyechu Agbadiagba IV, the constituency chairman, Mr. Stephen Aboagye, the first vice chairman of Tema East NPP as well as Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, the hardworking Managing Director of VALCO and a former deputy minister of transport.



“By your outing, you have demonstrated your faith in me and the perspective that I bring to legislative representation for our dear constituency and I promise to never let you down when we finally reach parliament”.



The brilliant MCE, who is a former fishmonger, a former fisherman, a former chop-bar operator, a former “Kaya yoo”, a former footballer, a former Ghana Telecom Engineer, a former Manager at Vodafone-Ghana, a former director of HUAWEI and a former University lecturer in East London wrote.



Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey will go unopposed for the parliamentary primary to elect the 2024 parliamentary candidate for Tema East.