Tema Kpelejoo clash: We’ll implement security measures to prevent a repeat – MESEC

Regional News of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The Tema Metropolitan Security Council (MESEC) has expressed concern over the recent clash between the Ghana Navy and participants of the Tema Kpelejoo Festival, an incident that resulted in the tragic loss of two lives and left several others injured.



A statement issued on Tuesday, 16 April 2024, and signed by the Chairman of MESEC, Yohane Amarh Ashitey, acknowledged the gravity of the situation.



“MESEC will visit and commiserate with the bereaved families at Tema Manhean,” the statement revealed, emphasising the council’s commitment to extend support during this difficult time.



The statement further outlined MESEC’s plan to engage with various stakeholders, including the youth, the Tema Traditional Council, and the Ghana Navy, to restore peace and ensure a thorough investigation into the incident.



“MESEC will implement security measures to prevent a repeat of the incident, protect the good people of Tema, and secure key installations of the Ghana Navy,” the statement emphasised.



It also announced its intention to refer the matter to the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) for further investigation, stressing the importance of impartiality and confidentiality in the process.



“MESEC shall be committed to assisting and cooperating with REGSEC in its investigations to arrive at appropriate recommendations and conclusions,” the statement assured.



Addressing the residents of the Tema Metropolis, particularly those in Tema Manhean where the incident occurred, MESEC appealed for calm and peaceful cooperation throughout the investigation.



“We want to assure everyone that the findings and recommendations from the investigations would be adhered to strictly without fear or favour,” Mr Ashitey reiterated.



The clash occurred between the youth of Tema Manhean and Ghana Navy personnel, resulting in the fatal shooting of two individuals.



Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.