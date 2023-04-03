Tema General Hospital screens residents of Community 12

Health News of Monday, 3 April 2023

Source: GNA

To improve the well-being of the public, the Wellness Clinic at the Tema General Hospital has held a free health and education exercise for residents of Tema Community 12.



The exercise was to educate residents on good hygiene, immunize children, and screen adults for blood pressure (BP), weight, and blood sugar levels.



Madam Faustina Bernasko, the health promotion officer of the Hospital, said poor hygiene was to blame for many of the illnesses that the public suffered, hence the need to sensitise them on the importance of good hygienic practices.



Lassa fever, a disease associated with poor hygiene, had been reported at some institutions in the Greater Accra Region, she said.



The disease is caused by mice eating exposed food, unclean water, and unwashed kitchenware.



“Because the mice carry the virus when they lick unwashed dishes, they leave saliva and excreta in the bowls. When a person eats polluted food or uses a licked utensil without washing, the illness is transmitted,” Madam Bernasko said.



“Mice breed in unsanitary environments. Food vendors and homes that maintain an unclean environment are breeding mice because the animals feed on discarded waste.”



She said Lassa fever affected the liver and killed patients quickly, therefore, anyone experiencing shortness of breath, vomiting, bleeding from the nostrils, or body weakness should seek medical attention promptly.



Meanwhile, Ms Emilia Adolf, a resident who took advantage of the exercise to immunise her one-month-old baby, told the Ghana News Agency that the exercise was beneficial because she felt lazy taking her two children to the hospital for check-ups.



Madam Vida Arthur, an elderly woman, said she checked her weight, height, and blood pressure, and though all the results were good, she was advised to attend the hospital frequently to maintain her health status.



She encouraged the public to take advantage of free community health screenings to save money.