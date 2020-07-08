Health News of Wednesday, 8 July 2020

Source: GNA

Tema General Hospital Covid-19 centre discharges 24 persons so far

The Tema General Hospital (TGH) COVID-19 treatment centre currently has only one active case receiving treatment.



The Hospital which was one among two centres initially set aside by government to treat COVID-19 had so far treated and discharged 24 persons who tested positive since Ghana recorded its first case.



Ms Melony Nyarko, Principal Nursing Officer, in-charge of the TGH Highly Infectious Centre, disclosed this to the media when a team of experts from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Health Facilities Regulatory Authority (HeFRA) and the Accra School of Hygiene paid a monitoring visit to the hospital on Wednesday.



Ms Nyarko stated that 26 patients had been admitted at the facility with one still receiving treatment while one with comorbidity passed on.



She added that two suspected cases were also in its holding room as they await their results.



According to her, the facility has a total of eight beds for positive patients with a two bed capacity place for holding saying there was the need to expand the holding room to take more patients as TGH receives a number of suspected cases.



Meanwhile Dr Richard Anthony, Medical Director of TGH, had appealed to organizations and individuals to continuously donate personal protective equipment to the facility to ensure the safety of staff and patients.



He said even though they had receive some from the Covid-19 Fund and benevolent organizations, they needed more as they continued to use them in the discharge of their duties.



Dr Anthony stated that some staff of the hospital had contracted the disease in the line of duty.





