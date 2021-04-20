Tema GHS to mark Child Health Promotion Week

Health News of Tuesday, 20 April 2021

Source: GNA

The Tema Metro Health Directorate of Health has outlined activities to mark the 2021 Child Health Promotion Week, to be climax with a durbar at Kpotame, Tema Manhean on May 11.



The Directorate has in that direction appealed to corporate bodies, industries, the assemblies, pharmaceutical companies, banks, and other civil society groups to support in cash and in-kind for the 2021 commemoration.



Dr Sally D. Quartey, the Director explained that there was an urgent need to enhance Child Health Services within the Tema Metropolis and the National Child Health Week celebration is slated for May 9th to 14, but Tema would observe a month-long commemoration from May 1 to May 31.



Dr Quartey in a letter to Ghana News Agency at Tema noted that the celebration would afford all stakeholders a huge opportunity to reach out to as many children as possible in an attempt to bring GHS closer to achieving health-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



Some of the activities to be performed include; Launch of 2021 Child Health promotion week celebration on May 1, briefing of heads of facilities on May 3, Distribution of logistics to various sub metros from May 7 to 12, and Social Mobilization-street announcement, OPD, outreach centres and at markets on from May 3 to May 31.



The rest of the activities include a Food demonstration from May 9 to 14, Metro Durbar on May 13, among other activities.