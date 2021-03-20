Tema Education office complex building in limbo

Regional News of Saturday, 20 March 2021

Source: GNA

A proposed construction of an office complex for the Tema Metropolitan Education Directorate, is yet to commence almost two years after the sod-cutting.



The sod was cut by the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) Official on June 4, 2019, to build a two-storey office complex for the Directorate which had been operating from the premises of the TDC Development Company Limited.



The building would consist of 28 offices, 33 water closet toilets, ICT centre, and a conference hall.



Mrs Bernice Ofori, Tema Metropolitan Education Director, who expressed worry over the delay of the construction of the office complex, told the Ghana News Agency at Tema on Friday that “we thought by now it would have been completed but it has not happened, we learnt the funds are not ready. It hasn’t even started”.



Mrs Ofori said the Directorate which had to move out from the TDC premises to make way for redevelopment, was now operating from three different places within the metropolis.



“The office is now being run from three different places, our stores are at a different place, the main office at Community Eight, and annex at Community Seven.



“You can imagine running three offices at different locations, it is not easy to supervise them, having urgent meetings is also a problem”.



Meanwhile, Mr Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive assured the education directorate that the project would materialize under the Assembly’s Restoration Agenda phase two.



Mr Anang-La said, “we had some monitory issues that’s why we couldn’t construct the building.”