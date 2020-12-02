Regional News of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Tema East records no violence in special voting

Voting has ended at the Tema East Constituency with no major record of violence or hostilities.



Voting ended at exactly 5pm at the Community One Police Polling Station with 1,002 ballots cast out of 1,263.



That notwithstanding, some voters came with different polling station numbers and had to be directed to the appropriate polling centres.



The Returning Officer for Tema West, Mr Jerry Ankomah, expressed satisfaction for the turnout of voters.



He said Covid-19 protocols were duly observed by the electorates who comported themselves through the exercise, observing that "this has been one of the most successful and smooth elections I have supervised."

