General News of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Source: GNA

Tema East NPP to report acts of violence to police

The security agency is working towards a violent-free election.

The Tema East Constituency branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) says it would lodge a formal complaint with the Police against the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for destroying its properties during a demonstration.



Scores of supporters of the NDC staged series of protests in Tema Newtown from the evening of Monday through Tuesday after the arrest and detention of Mr. Isaac Ashai Odamtten, the Tema East NDC candidate, by the financial court.



Mr. Odamtten, who was granted bail in the sum of one million Ghana cedis with two sureties to be justified among other conditions, could not meet the bail conditions and was therefore detained at the police station.



Speaking at a press conference at Tema Newtown, Mr. Solomon Nene Sackitey, Constituency Secretary and Campaign manager said they would quantify all the properties destroyed and surcharge the NDC.



Mr. Sackitey noted that properties including 20 to 50 billboards, cars, private property, windows of the party office.



He said the party had video footage of the perpetrators naming Mr. Agabby, Assembly Member for the Oklor-Kofi electoral area, and one Armarh of being the ring leaders of those who went on the rampage.



He said the party had no hand in the arrest of Mr. Odamtten, noting that the allegation was unfounded as it was purely a criminal case of financial embezzlement.



He called for calm among the NPP supporters, urging them to go about their house to house campaign and other activities to mobilize residents to welcome President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the constituency on Friday.

