Tema East NPP bigwigs show love for Bawumia at funeral in Takoradi

General News of Monday, 10 July 2023

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

The three constituency branches of the ruling New Patriotic Party in Tema are overwhelmingly pro-Bawumia, and this fact was put on display recently in far away Takoradi where a funeral had been held for the late mother of the Tema East Constituency Organizer, Seth Agyapong, alias Shadow.



The party’s heavyweights descended upon Takoradi like a flood to mourn with the bereaved Organizer, Seth Agyapong, alias Shadow, who himself is a Bawumia fanatic.



However, even though the occasion was a somber one, the Tema executives did not miss the opportunity to spread the Bawumia gospel.



On the eve of the funeral, which was Friday, the executives met with some delegates in Takoradi and convinced them to put aside any personal interests, grievances or laments and put the party’s interest first.



“We have an election to win in 2024 and this means that at this time we have a responsibility to put the party’s interest above every other interest,” said Nene Ofoe-Teyechu Agbadiagba lV, the Tema East Constituency Chairman.



He added, “Putting the party’s interest first means electing the most winsome person to bear our ticket for the 2024 election and we all know this is no other than His Excellency Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.”



The delegates would respond to this with a standing ovation.



Nene Ofoe-Teyechu Agbadiagba IV had traveled to Takoradi together with bigwigs including the Managing Director of VALCO, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover and the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey.



Hon. Titus Glover urged the delegates to go into their various communities and make additional disciples so that Takoradi will also become pro-Bawumia.



“If we are breaking the eight, let us break it cleanly so that the NDC will have no reason to even go to court,” Hon Titus-Glover said to a thunderous applause.



On his part, Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey urged the delegates to keep selling the good works of president Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians, “Because in 2024, we will campaign on the achievements of His Excellency the president.”



On the day of the funeral which was Saturday, the Tema NPP delegation stormed the funeral and there, they put a delegation of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) at the funeral in obscurity with their fat donations and dominant presence.



The charisma of the NPP bigwigs made them the toast of the cortege of mourners and they did not neglect to again sell Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia as the best person to govern Ghana after president Akufo-Addo.



The turn of events made some in the NDC delegation to complain that the NPP delegation in Tema had hijacked the funeral and are using it for political campaign.



“This is immoral if you ask me, nobody uses funerals for such brazen political showmanship,” said a member of the NDC delegation at the funeral who refused to speak to journalists after the funeral.



However, another member in the opposition party’s delegation confessed that the actions of the NPP delegation from Tema is a wake-up call.



“These people mean business and I think that as a party, we have something to learn from them. The NPP have really hit the ground running for Bawumia.” a party member who pleaded anonymity said.



The big-name attendees at the late Mrs. Hannah Bentil’s funeral include Mr. Jeff Kassim, Greater Accra Regional Nasara co-ordinator, Albert Kraku, Tema East NPP communications officer, Stephen Aboagye, 2nd vice chairman of Tema East NPP, Solomon Sackitey, Tema East Npp Secretary and a Senior officer at GPHA, Mrs. Angele Comfort Nai, Tema East NPP women organizer and an officer of DVLA, Mrs. Abena Abrafi, deputy women organizer, Abdul Rahman Glover, a leading member of Tema East NPP, Philip Ansah, alias Atta Papa, Eric Arthur, Akwasi Agyemang, Frank Odoom, Nana Arhin Duah, Arnold Ampah and Edward Baba, are all electoral area co-ordinators of NPP in Tema.



Mrs. Adriana Titus-Glover, who is also the operations manager at the GPHA, was accompanied by Gilbert Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, the youth leader of Tema East NPP, Raymond Blankson, Deputy Constituency organizer and Richard Nanor, an experienced hand in fire-fighting and safety at the GPHA.



Hon. Dennis Amanor Tetteh, Tema East NPP Treasurer and Sub metro Chairman, Mr. Ernest Panful, head of intelligence at GPHA, Mr. George Yeboah, a Senior Officer at the GPHA, Mr. Stephen Foli, an Electrical Engineer and a Staff of GPHA, Nixon Eshun, a member of NPP communications Team, Mr. Dan-Jude Ampaw, a businessman, Mrs. Josephine Hagan, alias Affordable, a leading member of Tema East NPP, Kornor Abraham, constituency organizer of Shai Osudoku NPP, Okoe Oninku Henry, Deputy communications Officer of Tema East NDC and Francis Arko Brew, Director of research and elections as well as many polling station executives including Alex Twumasi, Jacob Wilson, alias Aagbey-Show, Ishmael Larbie and Alfred Adjieteh, were also in Attendance at the well attended funeral ceremony.