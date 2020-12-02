General News of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tema East NDC PC released

Isaac Ashai Odamtten, NDC parliamentary candidate for Tema East

The National Democratic Congress parliamentary candidate for the Tema East Constituency Isaac Odamtten, has been released from police custody on December 1, 2020, after meeting his bail.



A High Court, Financial Division in Accra detained Isaac Ashai Odamtten, after failing to meet a bail bond over corruption charges.



The former Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) was detained on November 29 when he failed to produce two sureties each to access his bail.



He was given a bail sum of GH¢10 million, together with four others, after his alleged involvement in some financial malfeasance during his tenure as Mayor of Tema worth over a GH¢5.7 million embezzlement case.



Isaac Ahai Odantten was charged by the Economic and Organized Crime Office based on the advice of the Auditor General’s office.



Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Tema East Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover has denied any involvement in the case involving the National Democratic Congress parliamentary candidate for the Tema East Constituency Isaac Odamtten and the state.



According to him, the case is a criminal matter which has no association with his office as a Member of Parliament.



“The case being referred to is between their candidates versus the Republic with respect to some funds alleged to have been misappropriated during his tenure as Mayor of Tema. The investigation was carried out by EOCO and sent to the office of the Attorney General of the Republic of Ghana.



“All issues with respect to his alleged criminality would be out of place to associate it with the office of the Member of Parliament and Parliamentary Candidate of the New Patriotic Party, Tema East, and Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover. The bail conditions are at the discretion of the honourable court of the Republic of Ghana which has nothing to do with our Member of Parliament and Deputy Minister of Transport,” He said.

