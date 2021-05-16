Tema East MP calls for collaborative efforts for development

Regional News of Sunday, 16 May 2021

Source: GNA

Isaac Ashai Odamtten, Member of Parliament for Tema East Constituency at the weekend called for collaborative efforts to bring development in the constituency and the nation as a whole.



He reiterated his commitment to champion the developmental agenda of the constituency and asked for non-partisan support to speed up development projects and attract other interest groups.



Mr Odamtten a former Chief Executive Officer of the Tema Metropolitan Authority from 2013 to 2017 has embarked on a face-to-face "Thank You Tour" of the Constituency to express gratitude to the electorate for the electoral victory in Election 2020.



He explained that the electorate voted to elect him as a Member of Parliament, “I promised to be MP for all, serve you with the great sense of humility, I shall serve you with all the might I have and all the knowledge that I have I will serve the people of Tema East, this is a promise I will keep, therefore the need to work with all political parties as to the MP”.



Mr Odamtten a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said the tour formed part of the commitment to foster close ties with his constituents and pledged to be accessible to his constituents as his office was opened to all devoid of any political colour.



He recalled that as the TMA Chief Executive; “I exhibited such none partisan leadership skills, always traveled with sympathizers of both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the NDC, I seek for collective development”.



Some of the electoral areas visited included; Padmore, Kwesi Plange and Ashiboi and several communities, churches and mosques to thank them for their massive support of his candidature.



He called on the constituents with ideas to come on board and not seat on the fence; "when the MP calls for town hall meetings, it is not for only NDC loyalists, but everyone should attend, anyone who seeks the progress and development of Tema.



"Let's leverage on each other's competence as we push the agenda for social development in the education, healthcare and creating job opportunities for people in the constituency".



Mr Odamtten advised constituents to strive for the future and not what will benefit them in a day, but rather aim at what would benefit the constituency today, tomorrow and in future.



The tour was also used to organize a "Salah Fest" to celebrate Eid with the Zongo community in the constituency.