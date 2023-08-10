Tema Circuit Court sentence cashier to six years imprisonment

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 10 August 2023

Source: GNA

The Tema Circuit Court B has sentenced Georgina Mensah, a 25-year-old cashier, to six years imprisonment for dishonestly appropriating GHS 145,053.50 belonging to Nana Pokua Saka, contrary to Section 124 (1) of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (ACT 29).



The court presided over by Ms. Bertha Aniagyei, sentenced Georgina, after a full trial, to six years imprisonment.



The Prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mrs. Stella Odame, told the court that the complainant in this case, Nana Saka, is a businesswoman and the General Manageress of MJ Comet Enterprise, suppliers of building material located at P/S Global Estate Community 25, Tema.



The accused person was a Sale’s Girl and cashier for the above-mentioned company.



The prosecution told the court that on July 3, 2020, Nana Saka took stock covering January 10, 2019, to July 1, 2020, and discovered that the sum of GHS 145,053.50 could not be accounted for by the accused.



ASP Odame said Mensah was arrested the same day, and an investigation caution statement was obtained from her.



During the investigation, a search was conducted in her place of abode, and 21 invoices of the company bearing the names of different customers and signed by the accused were found.



ASP Odame said the phone numbers of the customers were found in her room. During investigations, the accused brought a sum of Ghc10,000.00, one Dell Laptop, and one Apsonic Tricycle with registration number M-19-GT 2773, together with the valid documents of the tricycle, to the police station.



The prosecution explained that the accused person said the items were proceeds of the money that she stole from the company.



During the investigations, an accounting firm was contracted, and it audited the books of the accused and submitted a report.



After investigations, the accused person was charged with the respective offences and arraigned before court.