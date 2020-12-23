General News of Wednesday, 23 December 2020

Source: My News GH

Telling Mahama to form a parallel government not criminal, only advice – Inusah Fuseini

Inusah Fuseini, MP, Tamale Central

Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central Alhaji Inusah Fuseini has responded to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service saying, he telling John Dramani Mahama to form a parallel government does not amount to criminalities or treason.



The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, extended an invitation to Alhaji Inusah Fuseini for questioning.



In a letter addressed to the Speaker of Parliament, the CID’s Director-General, COP Isaac Ken Yeboah stated that the police is probing the case and will need Alhaji Inusah Fuseini to assist in investigations regarding the matter.



The Member of Parliament’s invitation comes over some pronouncements on Pan African Television that, “I have said and I have advocated that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama and former President of the Republic of Ghana declare himself President and forms a parallel government.”



However, responding to the CID in an interview with Star FM in Accra monitored by MyNewsGH.com, the MP for Tamale Central categorically stated that, his statement does not amount to infringement of the laws of the country.



“I have not violated any provisions of the criminal code. And I’m waiting for anybody to tell me what law I have infringed”, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini said.



“Clearly I have no doubt in my mind that what I said might be irresponsible or might be absurd but it is not criminal”, and it was an advice, and advice can be taken or not taken. John Dramani Mahama did not take my advice. So how can that be criminal? he added.



A furious former Minister of Roads and Highways described the invitation by the CID as an invasion of his rights to free speech which is intended to stop people from expressing their views.



He also insisted that, the CID was established to investigate crime and not opinion.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.