Tell your men to stop attacking me or I'II wash your dirty linen in public - Amidu dares Akufo-Addo

Martin Amidu, Special Prosecutor

Resigned Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has warned the government to stop throwing lies at him, or he would be forced to spill the beans.



Mr. Amidu responding to claims that he has received treatment for a psychiatric condition in Germany.



Kennedy Agyapong, the NP for Assin Central, has alleged that Mr. Martin Amidu has a medical problem for which reason he should not have been appointed.



Speaking on the ‘Seat Show’ on Net 2 TV on Wednesday night, Agyapong alleged that during the vetting process of the former SP MP for Bawku Central wanted to raise issues about Amidu’s medical records but John Dramani Mahama, the former President advised Ayariga to refrain from that.



“Martin Amidu thinks he’s a ‘tin god’. He should bring his medical records from Germany, I dare him. Bring your medical records from Germany to determine if you’re normal,” Kennedy Agyapong said.



“Ayariga was going to take him on to produce his medical records and explain why he went to Germany [but] Mahama told him to stop. ‘Don’t raise this question at the Appointment Committee’. Mahama advised them not to raise that issue [about] the medical records and it was never brought up because they knew that one [day] this will happen.”



But Martin Amidu has disputed the claims saying he is being destroyed.



He said the NPP MP has no credibility and should not be entertained for his lies.



Martin Amidu warned the government to advise their party people they have wrongly briefed to stop attacking him or he would defend himself.



According to him, even if he is killed, he would not stop washing the dirty linen of the government in public.



Speaking to Citi Fm’s Umaru Sanda Amadu, the former Special Prosecutor disclosed he has picked intelligence that plans have been made to rob him, burn his house and even kill but he stressed, he is not afraid to die in defending himself and the constitution.



He added the President has a responsibility to protect him and anyone who would make an attempt on his life would have themselves to blame.



Martin Amidu blamed his report on Agyapa deal as the reason why these attacks are coming at him.



Martin Amidu stated ”the whole promise of fighting corruption was rhetoric. The time for reckoning has come and nobody should push me. I repeat, nobody should push me”.



“Please, I have said since I left office that I was not going to do any fresh interviews about my resignation, I was not going to talk to the press. I am being pushed by so-called responses to me, which contain blatant falsehoods, to speak but I do not want anybody to blame me when I speak out and it becomes unpalatable”, Mr Amidu warned in his audio note.



“So, either the attacks stop or I’ll defend my integrity, even if that means my death. It is something I won by dint of hard work from the PNDC to date and I’m not going to allow anybody, not even the president, to pull that integrity into the mud”, the former Attorney-General said.



“I am a poor man who tries to lead a straight and narrow life and crusaded against corruption without asking for payment, so, they will try to destroy me”, the Citizen Vigilante noted, adding: “Anybody who tries to fight corruption must be aware from the beginning that corruption will fight back and all that is going on is corruption fighting back”.



“The time for reckoning has come and nobody should push me. I repeat; nobody should push me,” Mr Amidu warned again.



He said: “They should tell their people, who they wrongly briefed to be telling lies about me, to stop before I decide to respond and when I decide to response, I’ll do so without fear or favour, even to the extent that if my life will be taken for speaking the truth and defending the Constitution of Ghana, as by law established, I’ll do so”.





