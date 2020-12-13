Politics of Sunday, 13 December 2020

Tell your hoodlums to stop attacking our elected MPs, supporters - NDC to Akufo-Addo

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to provide their elected Members of Parliament (MPs) with police protection following the attacks on two of them.



A statement issued by the party also called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to call his party supporters to order since it is the least they can expect from him.



The statement said: “…we call on the government headed by HE Nana Akufo-Addo to restrain the hoodlums from his party who, from the registration period and throughout the elections, have committed acts of vandalism and violence against NDC members and supporters that soil the image of our dear country. This is the least that we expect from our government.”



The party condemned the attacks on the party’s Members of Parliament to elect for the Keta and Jomoro Constituencies.



The party says the stacks were unleashed immediately after they were declared winners.



“Similarly, the murderous attack against the NDC Member of Parliament of the Keta Constituency, the Hon. Mr. Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, was also clearly intended to achieve the same purpose."



"Accordingly, we repeat our condemnation of these acts of violence and demand that all our Members of Parliament Elect be provided with adequate security by the Inspector General of the Ghana Police Service. Additionally, we call on the individual NDC MPS Elect to take all necessary measures to boost their personal security, just as we strongly urge the party in the affected Constituencies to offer assistance towards achieving maximum security for all NDC MPs-elect.”



