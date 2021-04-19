Tell your boys to stop insulting me - Koku to Mahama

General News of Monday, 19 April 2021
Source: Atinka Online
Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Samuel Koku Anyidoho is calling on former President, John Dramani Mahama to stop his ‘boys’ from insulting him.
Koku Anyidoho expressed worry over how the ‘Mahama Boys’ have reduced him to nothing with insults for some time now.
Speaking with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie, Koku Anyidoho said he’s had enough of the insults and can no longer contain it.
“Those who continue to insult me, using the name of former President, I am pleading with the Former President. He should just tell those boys to put an end to it. For ten years, it has continued. I won’t take it any longer, so President John Dramani Mahama, tell your boys to stop insulting me, I have had enough,” he said.
Meanwhile, he said he does not have any issues with John Mahama, neither does he hate the former President although he stated that he is aware Mr Mahama has issues with him.
Koku Anyidoho also condemned the numerous insults by some party folks, which he (John Mahama) is feigning ignorance.
“Look at what happened recently, when a whole Speaker was insulted, and called all kinds of names, why should it be so, and he didn’t hear?” he quizzed.
Membership
The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the NDC suspended Koku Anyidoho over what they claim was misconduct on his part.
The suspension was communicated in a letter signed by the party’s General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia stated that the suspension was pending a final determination of a petition by two registered NDC members complaining about the conduct of Koku Anyidoho which they viewed to be in breach of the NDC constitution.
The letter also stated that the petition has been referred to the Party’s Disciplinary Committee for further action.
“You are therefore by this letter to take note and notice is hereby given, that your membership of the NDC is suspended pending the hearing and final determination of the petitions against your conduct,” Koku Anyidoho was told.
However, Koku Anyidoho has also stated that he is still a member of the NDC despite whatever happened in the party.