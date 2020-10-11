General News of Sunday, 11 October 2020

Source: Ofori Frimpong, Contributor

Tell us where you kept the vehicles, excavators, and guns your govt seized - NPP communicator to Minority

Francis Owusu-Akyaw, member of the NPP Ashanti Regional Campaign Team

A minerals consultant and member of the Ashanti Regional Campaign Team for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Francis Owusu-Akyaw, has challenged the minority in parliament, National Democratic Congress (NDC), to show all Ghanaians where their government kept the 40 vehicles, 85 excavators and 49 guns seized by former president Mahama's galamsey taskforce in their first operation to stop illegal mining.



Speaking on Boss FM Morning show hosted by Wofa Kofi Appiah, the soft-spoken minerals expert and politician revealed that, the NDC is a walking contradiction and wants to use all available means to score cheap political points.



"The minority is accusing Ghana Police Service of cover-up in the alleged 'missing 500 Excavators' but they should first and foremost tell us where Mahama's galamsey taskforce kept items seized in their operations when they were in power," he asked.



He further added that, under the NDC government, they used illegal means to seize items and equipment of miners which up till now, the whereabouts of the aforementioned items cannot be traced, adding that " he who calls for equity must come with clean hands."



"If the Minority doesn't know, the NPP government has been able to deliver to all galamseyers whose machines were seized with appropriate documentation unlike under the NDC. So I am telling the minority that, the Police never tempered with any part of the report but they gave out a genuine one," Owusu-Akyaw added.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.