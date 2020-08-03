Politics of Monday, 3 August 2020

Tell us the crime of Voltarians - Asiedu Nketia roars

General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has accused President Akufo-Addo and his administration of using the military to intimidate eligible registrants from taking part in the registration exercise in the Volta Region.



The chief scribe of the NDC told Rainbow Radio’s Kwabena Agyapong the president and his party have taken this path because they want top politically benefit.



Mr. Nketia told the host of Frontline the president is using the military and party thugs to stop people from exercising their right to register and vote in the upcoming December elections.



This he lamented is dangerous and called on the president to stop his attacks.



Reacting to an incident which was recorded in Banda over the weekend, he said reports of him bussing people to a registration centre, was false and unfounded.



He explained the persons are residents in the area who were on their way to register but were accused of being Togolese.



He said he and his team went to the area to find out why the military, were preventing eligible persons from registering.



The NDC chief scribe added that the military is not supposed to be part of the ongoing exercise because their presence is not needed until an appropriate time that they are needed.



He has also asked the Electoral Commission to deploy more registration officers to the constituency to help register all eligible voters.



Meanwhile, former President John Dramani Mahama has also raised similar concerns.



In a Facebook post, the candidate for the NDC stated that the path President Akufo-Addo is taking our beautiful country on, using the military and party thugs to stop people from exercising their right to register and vote in the upcoming December elections, is dangerous and unacceptable”.



He alleged: "There have been many reports and video evidence, like the one in this post, of the President’s deployment and discriminatory use of soldiers to target our brothers and sisters in the Volta Region and wherever there are settlements of Voltarians and non-Akans”.



The flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said: “Executive power must not be used to foment ethnic discrimination and abuse as is happening under Nana Akufo-Addo”.



“These calculated acts of ‘dehumanisation, disenfranchising Ghanaians and stripping them of their citizenship’ must end”, he insisted.





