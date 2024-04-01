Tell Ghanaians your government failed and stop the counter-messaging – Bawumia told

Politics of Monday, 1 April 2024

Political marketing expert Prof. Kobby Mensah has urged the Vice President and flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to apologise to the people of Ghana.



He believes the apology will do him more good than his continuous counter-messaging of his government's policies.



Kobby Mensah made this opinion known in a post shared via social media.



He said, "Bawumia's continuous counter-messaging to his government's policies means that he believes his government has been wrong in the policies they introduced. It's a straightforward message of 'We Are Sorry' to Ghanaians, but we won't say it. Please be bold and tell Ghanaians that you were wrong and that 'You Are Sorry' for the kind of pain you have inflicted on Ghanaians. Simple!"



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is leading the New Patriotic Party (NPP) into the 2024 elections and hopes to make history for himself and the party.



The Vice President has assured the people of Ghana of bold ideas to help transform the country.