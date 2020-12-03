General News of Thursday, 3 December 2020

Tell Ghanaians the truth and retire with dignity – Ken Agyapong to Urban Roads Director

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has called on the Director for Urban Roads, Alhaji Abass, to speak on his wife Hajia Fawzia Karim bribery allegation against Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo or otherwise be considered as an accomplice.



According to the lawmaker, Alhaji Abass’ failure to address the issue will be a disgrace on his hard-earned reputation adding that his (Abass’) wife will be the cause.



“I’m surprised Alhaji Abass’s name has been mentioned and he has not come out to speak on the issue. The woman and also not said anything when you do that we loop all of you together and say this is how you are. You Abass, if your wife disgraces you like this and you don’t respond even the people you work with will be afraid of you.



The outspoken MP thus urged the Urban Roads Director to let Ghanaians in on the true story behind leaked tape that captured Akufo-Addo receiving an amount of money concealed in a brown envelope.



Hajia Fawzia Karim, the woman at the centre of the two video clips, is said to be the second wife of Director for Urban Roads, Alhaji Abass.



The two video clips with the same setting and scenery but with different narrations have been in circulation, stoking a conversation about whether or not President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has gone against his pledge to not condone any act of corruption.



One of the files which sought to suggest Akufo-Addo’s incorruptible tag was a mere gimmick, forms part of a forty-minute supposed investigative piece by the Salis Newspaper that uncovers how the President was influenced with an amount of $40,000 concealed in a brown envelope to ignore corruption and NDC affiliation claims against Director of the Department of Urban Roads, Alhaji Abass Awolu.



In the said video, Alhaji Abass, according to the narrator, sent a delegation to the President in his private residence in Nima. “They were led to the president by Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States, Dr. Adjei Bawuah. In his company was a woman and a man who were introduced as wife and brother of the Director of Urban Roads.”



It is based on this Kennedy Agyapong has asked Alhaji Abass to tell Ghanaians on the whole truth on the matter.



Speaking on NET2 TV National Agenda, monitored by GhanaWeb, he said, “…So, I think Abass should come out to let Ghanaians know the true story if not they are sacrificing him.”



“Also if he thinks he is left with 4 months to retire therefore he doesn’t care that’s fine but the 4 month left you have to retire with dignity, you cannot let your wife destroy the reputation you built over the years.”



“You still look fine in your 60 years and if you retire you can be a very big company and be a consultant for big companies so you cannot allow your wife to destroy your reputation because if he doesn’t speak on this matter he will be disgraced for life.

