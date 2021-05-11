Tell Ghanaians the truth about the power crisis – Devt Consultant to govt

General News of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: 3 News

A Development Consultant, Kwame Okyere Darko is suspecting that the government is not being truthful about the power crisis facing the country.



He believed that the government is concealing the fact about the energy situation from the Ghanaian people.



Speaking on the New Day show with Johnnie Hughes on TV3 Monday May 10, he said regarding the ongoing maintenance work by the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) that “You speak to the engineers off camera and they tell you that it is only commonsensical that you do not put off light when you are replacing cables.



“You run parallel to the old lines and when you are done you switch to that side. So, that excuse of replacing cables is neither here nor there. It is still in the line of deceit and that is what is making more frustrating. You must be truthful you must talk Ghanaians exactly what is happening.”



An Energy Expert Mr Kwame Jantuah has also asked all stakeholders in the power sector to work to ensure that the country does not experience erratic power supply (Dumsor) again after the maintenance work being carried out by the GRIDCo.



He has asked the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and GRIDCo to stick the timetable that has been given for the maintenance work.



The Former Vice-Chair of the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) was speaking in an interview with TV3’s Emmanuel Samani on the Mid Day news Monday, May 10 on the ongoing load shedding exercise by the ECG.



He said “The cost of the load shedding is more in Greater Accra and Central regions. What they are saying is that they need to connect these power stations to the main grid and obviously they will have to shut some parts down.



“Let us hope that the quantum of time they have given us, they will stick to it. Let us hope that 12 hours off, 12 hours on won’t be 24 hours. Let us hope, once they finish with the entire programme we are not going back to it because the impression has been that once we do this, we are not going to get any dumsor.”



Electricity consumers in the north-eastern part of Accra will experience power interruptions for the next seven days.



This is to enable the ECG tie in its Pokuase Bulk Supply Point (BSP) to the Ghana Grid Company’s 330Kv transmission lines in Accra.



The exercise, which ends on Monday, May 17, will result in the complete shutdown of the Mallam BSP.



Affected areas have been put in groups and will go off for 12-hour periods – 6:00 am to 6:00 pm and 6:00 pm to 6:00 am.



After this exercise, another timetable will be released for residents in Kasoa.