Tell Ghanaians the truth about 'collapsing' free SHS policy - Clement Apaak tells Government

General News of Thursday, 29 April 2021

Source: Peace FM

A deputy ranking member on the Education Committee of parliament and a Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South, Clement Apaak has asked government to tell Ghanaians the truth about the challenges of their free SHS policy.



According to him, the government should avoid the shame and tell Ghanaians about the challenges they are facing with the implementation of the free SHS policy.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that presently all does not seem well for the Free SHS policy of the NPP government.



"How can you be tossing students around with just an opening date? If there is no money for the implementation of the programme, just be bold and tell Ghanaians the truth about it," he said.



He urged government to organise stakeholders dialogue and have discussions about how government can ensure that parents and guardians will be made to contribute to the free SHS policy.



"As parents, we can all contribute our quota to the free SHS policy as it is currently facing financial challenges," he added.



He maintained that the NPP government has failed to properly implement the free SHS programme.



According to him the erstwhile John Mahama administration started on the right foot for the implementation of the free SHS programme, but due to political interest, they abandoned it to run their own which currently seems to be collapsing under their watch.



"The quintessential truth is the NPP government has failed to properly handle the free SHS policy. They have clearly shown that they are equally the bad managers of the economy," he explained.



