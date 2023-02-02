Televise public hearing on ‘stolen’ COVID-19 funds – NDC demands

General News of Thursday, 2 February 2023

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament to expedite its public hearing on the special hearing on the COVID-19 Audit report.



The opposition has called on the Public Accounts Committee to televise the hearing for all the people of Ghana to have access to the proceedings at the hearing.



The argues that it would be imperative for the hearing to be televised because it will help the citizens understand how their government used the COVID-19 funds which were made available to it.



Also, the NDC is urging Parliament to compel the Auditor General to exercise his power of surcharge and disallowance to retrieve all COVID-19 funds that have been misapplied or misused through various infractions and veritable acts of criminality.



“The Supreme Court has been clear on this, the Auditor General owes this country a responsibility. His report is not enough. We want to see him taking concrete actions, surcharging people and retrieving these stolen monies which can be used to build schools, and hospitals and improve the lives of the Ghanaian people.”



The NDC used the opportunity to call on the Office of the Special Prosecutor to investigate all Ministers and government officials cited in the report for wrongdoing and bring them to book.



The NDC called for the immediate sack of the Minister of Finance, Health, and Information, CEO of Food Buffer Stock company and all officials who were involved in stealing public funds.