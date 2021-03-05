Regional News of Friday, 5 March 2021

Telecommunications network challenge affecting community healthcare provision - Health Officer

Health Workers at Yaw Barimakrom, a farming community in the Dormaa East District of the Bono Region have stated that Telecommunications network challenges are affecting their services and output.



"It`s difficult getting in touch with the District Hospital at Wamfie, the District capital in case of emergency", Mr. Frank Kyere, a community health officer at the Yaw Barimakrom Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS)compound stated



Narrating the situation in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Thursday at Wamfie, he said they only monitored the weather in the evening and stood a particular location before they could place calls to the health Directorate in Wamfie.



He was worried that in case of emergency delivery, accident and severe abdominal pains that needed transfers it was a major problem alerting the Directorate.



Mr Kyere added that filling insurance claims of clients at the CHPS compound was another huge challenge.



This, he explained that records of National Health Insurance claims of clients could only be compiled with mobile phone given them for such purpose.



Mr Kyere said it was threatening the accelerated progress in Primary Healthcare Services in the community and therefore appealed to the telecommunication companies through Mr. Emmanuel Kofi Agyemang, the District Chief Executive, and the Member of Parliament for the area and the Wamfie Traditional Council to support them.