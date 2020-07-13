Crime & Punishment of Monday, 13 July 2020

Teenager gets five years in jail for causing harm

The convict was arrested on June 28, 2020

The Nkawie circuit court has sentenced an 18-year-old unemployed man, who attacked and stabbed a community police assistant at Toase in the Atwima-Nwabiagya South Municipality, to five years in prison.



Ernest Dwamena pleaded guilty for stabbing the officer, who was stationed at the Nkawie Division of the Ghana Police Service, in the ribs at a public toilet without any provocation.



He was sentenced on his own plea.



Detective Inspector Anthony Acheampong told the court presided over by Mr Johnson Abbey that the incident occurred on June 1, 2019.



He said the convict, together with an accomplice, who is still at large, attacked the victim with a kitchen knife until he fell unconscious.



Inspector Acheampong said the victim was rescued by a group of students and rushed to the Nkawie government hospital but was transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for Emergency treatment.



The prosecution said the convict was arrested on June 28, 2020 and admitted the offence in his caution statement.





