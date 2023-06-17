Teenager butchers 70-year-old man at Baleofiili

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 17 June 2023

The community of Baleofiili in the Wa West district of the Upper West Region is in a state of mourning following the brutal murder of a 70-year-old man in the area.



According to the family of the deceased, the incident occurred on the afternoon of Thursday, June 15, 2023, when an unprovoked teenager attacked the victim, inflicting deep cutlass wounds on him before brutally crushing his head with a stick.



The family, friends, and sympathizers gathered at the deceased's house, shedding uncontrollable tears and expressing their pain, grief, and anger.



The victim, Dary Gombo, according to a Citinewsroom.com report was a renowned farmer in the Baleofiili community before his untimely death.



Mourners are not only saddened by the painful loss of the esteemed farmer but also deeply disturbed by the fact that a 17-year-old subjected him to such violence without any provocation.



The wife of the deceased, who cried out for help, was also brutally beaten and is currently receiving treatment at the Wa West district hospital in Wichaw.



The accused teenager has been apprehended by the police and is currently assisting with investigations at Wichaw.



The family is urging for a thorough investigation into the murder, seeking justice for their loved one.



This incident adds to a series of similar occurrences in the Wa West district, prompting the Member of Parliament for Wa West to call on the police to take proactive measures to ensure the safety of the area's residents.





