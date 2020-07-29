General News of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Teenage girl dumps newly born baby in bush

File photo of a newly born baby

A newly born child has been rescued after the mother dumped it in a bush for unknown reasons.



The young girl, only identified as Maame wrapped the toddler in a polythene bag and dumped it shortly after giving birth.



In a video circulating on social media, the teenager led a group of people to the site where she dumped the baby after several interrogations and persuasions.



The videographer is then heard requesting for the child to be taken from the "irresponsible" mother and sent to the hospital to receive medical care.



The newly born has since been sent to the hospital to receive medical attention.



Watch the video below.





