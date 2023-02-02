Techiman traditional council throws support to Alan Kyeremanten

Politics of Thursday, 2 February 2023

Source: TheoNews

Acting President of Techiman Traditional Council in the Bono East Region, Nana Owusu Gyare II who is also the Akwamuhene has observed that Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, the former Minister for Trade and Industries stands tall amongst all other names that has emerged in the upcoming NPP Flagbearer contest in terms of experience to the party.



According to Nana Owusu Gyare, Alan Kyerematen’s family also has some linkage to Techiman and therefore pleaded with NPP delegates to give their illustrious son the mandate to lead them into the 2024 presidential elections.



Speaking on behalf of Techiman Omanhene, Oseadeyor Akumfi Ameyaw IV when Alan Kyerematen and his team paid a courtesy call on nananom to begin his tour of the Bono East Region, the acting president of the Techiman traditional council advised all aspirants in the impending elections to go about their campaigns devoid of insults.



Nana Apenten Fosu Gyeabuor, Banmuhene and Nana Ankoma Frimpong Sanaahene of Techiman described Alan Kyerematen as a competent politician without blemish in his entire career and capable of ruling the nation, therefore, wishing him all the best.



Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen on his part pledged to heed to the advice from nananom and be the leader Ghana needs to transform the country into a desirable place.