Techiman to host National Farmers' Day 2020

The 36th edition of the National Farmers' Day for this years will be held in Techiman in the Bono East Region on November 6, 2020.



The national event will be held on the theme: "Agribusiness Development under COVID-19 - Opportunities and Challenges".



Mrs Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, speaking at the launch of the event in Accra, said the choice of the theme was to highlight the new orientation for all actors along the agricultural value chain.



"The challenges and opportunities presented by the onset of Covid-19 pandemic reinforce the government's priority placed on the agricultural sector. For us in the sector, including fisheries, we are assured that our farmers and fishers can continue to go about their means of livelihood with the support of government and its partners even in times of emergencies," she said.



She said the country's agriculture sector was transitioning from subsistence and primary production to that of value addition and agribusiness.



She stated the government's commitment to the sector's growth through its flagship programmes such as the Planting for food and jobs, planting for export and rural development.



Mrs Quaye said the Ministry was constructing 12 fish landing sites and fishing harbours in selected communities to improve fish handling and reduce post-harvest losses.



She added that the Ministry was rolling out Aquaculture for Food and Jobs as part of the planting for food and jobs initiative to increase domestic fish production and create decent job opportunities along the value chain.



This, she explained, would create 3,000 direct jobs and 33,000 metric tonnes of fish annually.



Mr Nurah Gyiele, Minister of State at the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, said the event was to recognize the immense role farmers played to the country's growth.



Mr Gyiele, who is also the Chairman of the National Planning Committee, said this year's National Best Farmer would receive an amount of ¢100, 000 cash prize.



"As a ministry, we exist to ensure that farmers and fishers receive the best services in the form of technical support, inputs and infrastructural facilities to promote their enterprise," he said.





