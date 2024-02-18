Techiman resident turns Daewoo Matiz car into a helicopter

General News of Sunday, 18 February 2024

A man from Techiman, a town in the Bono East Region of Ghana, has stunned people in his community with his innovation and skill, as he has built a helicopter from a Daewoo Matiz car.



The man, whose name was not given, showed his remarkable invention in a video that was posted on X by @eddie_wrt, a social media user.



Passers-by who saw the creation were amazed at what they were seeing.



In the video, one can see how the builder modified the body of the car to fit the shape of a helicopter and attached a long tail and a large propeller to it.



He creatively built the helicopter such that the tyre frame of the car has been covered and replaced with a landing skid.



He also fitted the interior of the car with seats that resemble those of a helicopter and added a cyclic pitch control that will enable him to steer the helicopter in the air.



