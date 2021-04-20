Techiman St. Paul's SHS teacher hangs himself in staff room

General News of Tuesday, 20 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A teacher at the St. Paul’s Senior High School at Techiman, Paul Dwamena has been found dead in the school’s Staff Common Room.



In what is being reported as an alleged suicide case although there was no suicide note cited at the crime scene, the Religious and Morals Education (RME) is said to have been found dead by some students, at the teachers’ meeting room in the early hours of Monday, April 19, 2021.



“Some students on Monday morning went to the staff room to greet Mr. Paul but unfortunately they found the teacher’s body dangling in the room. Mr. Paul has been our favorite teacher on campus and has been teaching here for the past 10 years” the eyewitness said, reports dailyguidenetwork.com.



His body has since been deposited at the Holy Family Medical Hospital morgue for preservation as the Techiman Police Command commences investigations into the death.



The news threw the school into a state of shock although it has not halted teaching and learning.