Techiman South united for peace ahead of election 2024 – Adjei-Mensah Korsah assures

Politics of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Minister-Designate for Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, has assured of a violence-free election in the Techiman South constituency of the Bono East Region in 2024.



“A lot of lessons have been learned, and we have come together even more since that unfortunate incident. I relate very well with the families of the deceased and we have helped them get back on life,” he said when he appeared before the vetting committee of Par on Tuesday, March 5, 2024



He also expressed regrets about the deaths that were recorded in the constituency in 2020 after the election results were declared.



“It was a very regrettable and sad event. It should not have happened under any circumstances, and I don’t expect it to happen again going forward because of the lessons we have learned,” he added.



Adjei-Mensah Korsah believes that lessons have been learned and parties involved are now more united than before in seeing elections become violence-free in 2024.



He indicated that he has built a solid bond with the bereaved and affected families, adding that investigations are ongoing to bring the perpetrators to book.