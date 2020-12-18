Politics of Friday, 18 December 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Techiman South parliamentary results lack credibility - PPP

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has taken the Electoral Commission (EC) to the cleaners over the brouhaha surrounding the Techiman South constituency results.



Commenting on the outcome of the results that have been declared in favour of the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary candidate, Mr Martin Agyei Mensah Korsah, he said the Member of Parliament-elect should be worried because the victory is tainted with controversies and suspicions.



The running mate of the party, Mr. Kofi Asamoah-Siaw told Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the results declared were not transparent and for Ghanaians to trust the EC, it must publish the declared results.



In his view, the EC has failed the credibility test, and to rectify and build trust, the EC must publish the entire results from Techiman South so Ghanaians will see for themselves the results declared.



Mr. Martin Agyei Mensah Korsah recently debunked the allegation of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) that the results were not collated and no declaration has been made.



The Deputy Minister for Regional Re-organization and Development said the collation of the Techiman South election results was done and the Electoral Commission declared the results in the presence of the NDC team and observers at the collation centre in his favour.



“The results were collated and it was not only the NDC agents who were at the collation centre; the observers, the NDC candidate, Alex Kyeremeh, Agyei Mensah and myself were all at the collation centre. The NDC sat directly opposite of the EC table at the collation centre.



“Declaration was made, the collation was done and all the observers who were at the collation centre have their reports on the election results. What the NDC is saying is pure lies; we have kept quiet but we won’t allow darkness to prevail over light. This lies of the NDC will not help anybody”, he chided.



“We started the collation almost 8 am the next day after the election was done as we waited for all the pink sheets of the NDC to start the collation. Every step of the way, the NDC tried to find any excuse to stop the collation but we did eventually”, he said.



He added: “If you have evidence which is contrary to the declared results, present it and stop the radio commentary. I wonder what they seek to gain; they are raising political tension for nothing”.



But reacting to this, Mr. Asamoah-Siaw says the elected MP should not be found that his so-called victory is tainted with alleged manipulation.



He has since advised him to allow the EC to do the needful by allowing the results to be published and the doubts in the minds of Ghanaians cleared.

