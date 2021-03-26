Techiman South NPP group petitions Ministry of Interior over Techiman South violence

Politics of Friday, 26 March 2021

Some members of the NPP have petitioned the Ministry of Interior to initiate investigations into the violence that occurred at the Techiman South constituency a day after the December 7, 2020, general elections.



The shooting incidence on the day led to the killing of two people and the group believes an investigation into it will help the constituents know exactly what caused the unfortunate event and give the victims justice, reports citinewsroom.com.



The New Patriotic Party Youth Group from Techiman South stated that an earlier call on the Interior Ministry for investigations into the post-election violence in their constituency had not yielded any results hence the need for them to officially petition it.



Interacting with the media on Thursday, March 25, 2021, the spokesperson for the group, Kwadwo Owusu, stated that it is about time the authorities conducted an independent investigation into the violence that rocked the community on the day in December last year.



“People have been calling, asking questions. It is about time the authorities delved into the matter and conduct an independent investigation into the incident. The outcome of the investigation should be made public so that going forward that will be a guide to everybody so that misconceptions of the case will not be encouraged,” he said.



He also debunked allegations that pointed fingers at the NPP and its 2020 parliamentary candidate as being the forced behind the chaos.



“It is not the doing of anybody but it was as if the supporters were misled by their leaders. The youth also went haywire and that unfortunate incident happened. That is why we are calling for an independent investigation into this incident so that the truth will serve as a guide,” he explained.



On December 8, 2021, the Techiman South constituency was thrown into pandemonium after a shooting incident at a collation center, leading to the death of two people.



Six other persons, reports say, sustained various degrees of injuries.



An investigation by the Regional Security Council later, had not provided any definite progress or updates on the arrests so far made.