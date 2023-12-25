Techiman South MP gifts best Teacher brand new vehicle

Regional News of Monday, 25 December 2023

Member of Parliament (MP) for Techiman South Constituency in the Bono East Region, Martin Adjei Mensah-Korsah has presented a brand-new Suzuki S-PRESSO hatchback vehicle to the overall best teacher for the years 2020-2022 in the Municipality.



The winner Mr Frimpong Emmanuel, Headteacher of Traa M/A Primary School and 86 other teachers received brand new motorbikes, tabletop fridges, fans laptops and many others for their meritorious activities in the promotion of education in the area.



Martin Adjei Mensah-Korsah who instituted the awards scheme in 2018, has so far given out three brand new vehicles, several motorbikes and other goodies to deserving teaching and non-teaching staff within the Techiman Municipality



According to the Deputy Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, the institution of the 10-year award scheme is to stem fallen standards in education in the area.



He indicated that whether a lawmaker or not, he was committed to improving and maintaining the standard of education within the city through the remuneration of teachers to give off their best.



“I initiated this award scheme before I became an MP. It is from my personal resources to ensure that standards in education are improved and maintained. I have initiated this 10-year award scheme to ensure that the teachers who are the bedrock of education are appreciated for their efforts each year. Whether as an MP or not, I am determined to carry this to the latter”, he assured at a ceremony in Techiman to reward deserving teachers.



Meanwhile, the ultimate winner a District Pastor of Deeper Life Bible Church, has been hailed for using his resources, to buy learning materials such as school Uniforms, Exercise Books, Pens, Pencils, and Erasers, for the needy but brilliant learners.



Mr. Frimpong Emmanuel is also reported to have paid for the cost of renewal of National Health Insurance for needy learners.



As District Pastor of Deeper Life Bible Church, he serves the members at Kroamoa, Forikrom, Fiaso and Atabourso, as well as other adjoining villages.



As a Community Leader AT Kaniago No. 1 and No.2, he is also credited for playing a meaningful role in the extension of electricity to the Kaniago Community.