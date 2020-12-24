Politics of Thursday, 24 December 2020

Source: My News GH

Techiman South: Inconsistencies in figures doesn’t mean we lost – NDC

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader

The minority in Parliament has said that the inconsistencies in the results available on Techiman South Constituency in the Bono East Region does not nullify the fact that their candidate won the election.



There were concerns raised by some section of Ghanaians that the NDC’s Parliamentary candidate for Techiman South’s figures on Joy News differed from that which were presented by the party in Parliament.



But Deputy Minority Leader, James Klutse Avedzi said “The 265 polling stations plus two Special Voting polling stations have been collated and so the difference (between the NPP and NDC candidates) as we showed this afternoon is the correct difference so whatever figure has been given probably, they might have made some mistakes in the collations but we have taken time to go sheet by sheet and make sure that we have captured the correct figures on the pink sheets. So what we are given out now are the authentic figures”.



The Member of Parliament for Ketu North Constituency argued that they cannot be faulted when the election management body has on several occasions done same.



“That (the inconsistent figures) should not be the issue. Once the figures are showing that there is somebody who has won, the differences do not matter. Look at the EC, it has changed the figures more than 6 times and we are even calling the EC to come out with the correct figures. We have come out this afternoon (December 22) with our correct figure so the EC should also come to confirm publicly whether our figures are correct or not,” he said.



According to the Electoral Commission, Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah polled 49,682 votes as against 49,205 votes for Christopher Beyere for the NDC.



General Secretary of the NDC on December 10, 2020 also claimed the NDC candidate polled 50,569 votes and NPP’s 49,874 votes a difference of 695.



Leader and flagbearer of the NDC John Dramani Mahama on the 11th of December, 2020 claimed the NDC candidate polled 50, 417 and NPP’s 49,825 votes, a difference of 592.



But Christopher Beyere himself on Joy midday news while speaking to Opoku Gakpo said he had won with 700 votes but later on same day on Joy newsnight when asked again he said he be given 2 minutes to look for it and returned with 50,420votes for himself and NPP 49,825 votes for the NPP’s candidate



The leadership of the minority, on the other hand, is claiming that per their collations, the NDC polled 50,306 votes as against 50,013 for the NPP accusing the EC of rigging the polls in favour of Mr. Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.