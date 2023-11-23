Techiman South: Families of victims of 2020 Election shooting incident unhappy with NDC

General News of Thursday, 23 November 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Victims and families of two persons who died in the 2020 Election shooting incident which occurred in the Techiman South Constituency in the Bono East Region have accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its parliamentary candidate for the Techiman South Constituency of meddling in their affairs as they seek to get justice in the aftermath of the incident.



They are particularly accusing the opposition party of also making political capital out of the unfortunate incident.



Families of the victims have therefore warned the NDC and its parliamentary candidate to steer clear of the shooting incident and desist from politicizing it so as to score political points.



In a press conference held on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, the families and victims accused the NDC of stalling their quest for justice and lying about having supported them financially and materially. They blamed the NDC for taking the matter to court to merely score political points while they continued to languish after the incident.



“We are not happy about the constant reference to this issue and it’s about time we let our fallen family members have a peaceful rest. We need to show some respect to their memories.



Ladies and gentlemen of the media, we also want to use this medium to clarify certain claims making rounds from the NDC’s 2020 and now 2024 parliamentary candidate of Techiman South to the effect that he has been supporting victims of the electoral violence and that’s a BIG lie.



Our family members lost their lives because of his ambition to be a Member of Parliament but no support, I repeat, NO SUPPORT, has come from him since the unfortunate incident happened,” the families and victims said in a statement at the press conference.



They then cautioned all and sundry to “stay off” the issue so that they could have some peace.



In December 2020 during the collation of the Parliamentary election results, a misunderstanding ensued between supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and some police officers who allegedly shot live bullets into the retreating crowd, injuring several people and killing two.



The families of one of the deceased and the injured victims, with the help of the NDC, sued the Government for compensation amounting to GHC25 million. The case is pending before the Court.