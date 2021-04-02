Techiman North MP calls for release of funds for frontline health workers in COVID-19 fight

General News of Friday, 2 April 2021

Source: Kwame Frimpong Bright Bush, Contributor

The Member of Parliament for Techiman North and a Member of the Parliamentary Committee on Health, Hon Elizabeth Ofosu Adjare, has called for the immediate release of funds for the frontline health workers.



A number of frontline health workers in the COVID-19 fight have still not been paid the allowances due to them. This is contrary to the announcement by the President to give 50% of their basic pay to them as allowances.



The Member of Parliament made this request on the floor of Parliament on Friday, March 26, 2021.



She expressed concern about the delay in the release of funds by the Ministry of Finance for the payment of incentives to the frontline health workers as announced by President Akufo-Addo.



The President first announced the incentive package for health workers in his fifth update to the nation on Sunday, April 5, 2020. The “thank you” package, as described by President Akufo-Addo, was for frontline health workers for the months of April, May and June.