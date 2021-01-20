Regional News of Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Source: GNA

Techiman Municipal Education distributes PPE to schools

Ghana has reopened schools amidst Coronavirus

The Techiman Municipal Education Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has distributed 89,589 Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to 297 basic and Senior High Schools (SHSs) to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.



The schools comprise six public SHSs, 97 public primary schools, and 75 public Junior High Schools (JHSs) as well as 119 private Primary, JHSs and SHSs.



The PPEs included nose masks, hand sanitisers, tissue papers and liquid soaps.



About 5,690 SHS students and 76,016 basic school students benefitted from the package.



Stephen Adu, Assistant Director of Education in-charge of Finance and Administration at the Municipal Education Directorate, disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Techiman in the Bono Region.



He said the distribution of the items was the demonstration of the Directorate’s preparedness to enforce the government’s directives and protocols in the fight against COVID-19 in schools across the Municipality.



Mr Adu said intensive monitoring and supervision by Circuit Supervisors and education of teachers, pupils and students on the importance and use of the PPE was the surest way to stem COVID-19.



He appealed to parents and guardians to support the Directorate in the enforcement of the use of PPE, especially, wearing of the nose and face masks and regular washing of hands with soap under running water by their children and wards at home.



A visit by the GNA to some schools that included Ameyaw Akumfi cluster of basic schools revealed there was low compliance with the COVID-19 directives and protocols by both teachers and pupils.



However, Mr Chris Anane, a teacher at primary ‘A’ of the Ameyaw Akumfi cluster of schools, said the teachers were prepared to enforce the use of the PPE, stressing that he would not allow any pupil to sit in his class without a nose mask.