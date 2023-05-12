Techiman Court jails painter for posing as 21st clinic staff  

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 12 May 2023

Source: GNA

A-24-year-old painter, Simon Asare has appeared before a Techiman Circuit Court for engaging and trading in unapproved herbal medicine of the 21st Clinic, a private health facility.

Asare posed as a staff of the clinic which specialises in sciatica, and falsified the company’s brand produce and sold unapproved herbal medicines to the unsuspecting public.



He pleaded guilty to producing unregistered drugs and using the brand of a registered company to produce unapproved herbal medicine, and the court presided by Samuel Djanie Kotey imposed a fine of GHC2,400 on him, or in default serve six months in prison.



According to the prosecution, the convict was arrested in Techiman last Sunday, May 7, 2023, in possession of about 30 smaller bottles of herbal drugs labelled “21st clinic herbal”.



The Prosecution said he has been posing as a staff of the Techiman branch of the clinic, producing and selling the unapproved herbal medicine in the name of the clinic, but luck eluded him when he was arrested upon a tip-off.



The convict, however, threw the courtroom into laughter when he pleaded for clemency, saying “My lord, I am very sorry, and I did not know this can land me into trouble. Please temper justice with mercy and I promise this will not happen again”. The court also asked the convict to sign a bond of good behaviour for 12 months.