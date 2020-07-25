General News of Saturday, 25 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tears flow as Nana Agyei Sikapa goes home

Nana Agyei Sikapa goes home

Daniel Adjei Peprah, popularly known as Nana Agyei Sikapa of Peace FM news, was buried on Saturday after a brief ceremony at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana in Mile 7-Achimota.



The revered media personality’s funeral was observed little over a month after he lost his life to a short illness at the Ridge hospital.



The burial service played host to weeping sympathizers from all walks of life.



Notable among the activities was that of the dancing pallbearers who interred the lifeless body at the cemetery.



Until his demise, the proverbial Nana Agyei Sikapa hosted a cultural program called "Tete" where he sought to educate the public about the rich Ghanaian culture which appeared lost in the wake of social media.



The seasoned newscaster joined the Despite Media from the Garden city radio in Kumasi in 2003.



Aside his news-casting role, Nana Agyei hosted varieties of radio programmes like 'wubu b3 a me nso me teb3', 'wugyidie ne s3n' on Peace FM.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.